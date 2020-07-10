Bowling Green police have taken two complaints from businesses in that received scam phone calls from a male subject.
The male spoke with a southern accent and claimed to be conducting a counterfeit money investigation at the business and needed the employees' help, according to a news release by the Bowling Green Police Division.
The male also claims he is working with local law enforcement and requests the employee turn over the money from the store to him as part of the investigation.
Anyone having any information related to these incidents is encouraged to contact the BGPD at 419-352-1131, or Wood County Crime Stoppers at 800-54-CRIME.