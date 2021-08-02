Bowling Green police are investigating gunfire that occurred downtown this weekend.
Lt. Adam Skaff, of the Bowling Green Police Division, said the incident occurred at 2:06 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot in the 200 block of North Main Street.
He said police were responding to other altercations in the area of West Court Street when they heard gunshots in the parking lot.
The preliminary investigation has determined that multiple individuals fired guns in the parking lot next to Howard’s Club H at 210 N. Main Street during an altercation. One of those subjects has been identified but his name has not been released.
The unidentified subject is described as a Black male wearing a blue hat and white T-shirt.
At this time, no one has reported being struck by the gunfire.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation processed the crime scene. Evidence was recovered and will be sent to the lab for further testing.
The BGPD is requesting anyone with information regarding this incident contact Det. Sgt. Doug Hartman at 419-352-2571. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call the Wood County Crime Stoppers at 800-54-CRIME (419-352-0077).