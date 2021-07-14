The Bowling Green Police Division is investigating an armed robbery which took place on Tuesday at approximately 11 p.m. at Circle K, 1602 E. Wooster St.
The suspect was described as a white male, 300 pounds, wearing a shirt over his face and holding a knife.
Anyone with further information is urged to contact the Bowling Green Detective Bureau at 419-352-2571 or Wood County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-54-CRIME (419-352-0077). Callers are eligible for cash rewards up to $1,000 for information resulting in the arrest and conviction of perpetrators of crime.