The Bowling Green Police Division is investigating two stolen vehicle incidents, which happened Sunday within 10 minutes of each other, according to a Wednesday news release.
On Sunday at 2:24 a.m. the BGPD responded to the area of City Lot 4 regarding a robbery.
During the incident the victim was assaulted by two suspects and his GMC Terrain was stolen, according to a Wednesday news release from the police.
The vehicle was recovered in the area of Lehman and Manville.
On Sunday at 2:43 a.m. the BGPD responded to 264 Manville Ave. regarding a theft of a motor vehicle. A silver Volkswagen Golf with Ohio registration HAH4909 was stolen.
Detectives continue to investigate these incidents.
Anyone with information regarding these incidents should contact Det. Adam Cox with the BGPD at 419-352-2571 or Wood County Crime Stoppers at 800-54-CRIME (419-352-0077). Callers are eligible for cash rewards up to $1,000 for information resulting in the arrest and conviction of perpetrators of crime.