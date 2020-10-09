Bowling Green police responded to numerous vehicle break-in reports early Thursday morning.
At 1:10 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Lehman Avenue after being told the caller had interrupted the theft and had chased the offender from the scene. The vehicle owner said he looked out the kitchen window because he noticed his car door was open. He said the suspect was a middle-aged white male and he definitely would be able to identify him. He chased the man on foot and grabbed him briefly, causing him to drop the backpack he was carrying.
The victim said the only thing missing from the vehicle was his prescription medication.
The backpack was collected, and its contents were returned to two additional victims.
At 1:50 a.m., police were called to the 400 block of South Summit Street on the report of a male stealing items out of vehicles in the area. The patrolman reported it looked like several vehicles had been entered.
One victim said he observed a while male between the ages of 40 and 50 going through his car. When confronted, the man fled on foot and the victim said he saw the suspect drop a backpack.
A power bank recovered from the backpack belong to a second owner whose vehicle was entered.
Two more victims in that area also had their unlocked vehicles entered. Both reportedly had the glovebox and console entered and miscellaneous items were on the front seats.
Two hours later, the owner of the dropped backpack was found.
At 2:17 a.m. in the 400 block of South Prospect Street, the glovebox and console of an unlocked vehicle was gone through. Police were unable to make contact with the owner to determine if property was taken.
At 1:44 a.m., a patrolman was flagged down in the 200 block of East Napoleon Road by a group of individuals. Two vehicles had been broken into and witnesses said they recognized the suspect but were unwilling to tell police or write out witness statements.
At 2:17 a.m., police were called back to the 200 block of East Napoleon for two additional vehicles that had been rummaged through.