BG man charged with using weapons while intoxicated
A Bowling Green man was charged after he allegedly was drunk and carrying a concealed weapon.
Bowling Green Police Division officers were called by the fire department Sunday at 4:34 p.m. to the 700 block of Pearl St.
A firefighter told police that Benjamin Welborn, 21, had a concealed gun in his waistband. The firefighter was concerned because Welborn had reportedly consumed alcohol.
The officer removed Welborn’s gun and he was charged with using weapons while intoxicated and carrying a concealed weapon.
Welborn was transported to Wood County Hospital.
Sylvania men charged after BG fight
Two Sylvania men were charged after a Saturday morning fight in the 100 block of East Court Street.
Bowling Green Police Division officers came upon the altercation at 1:27 a.m. Saturday.
Harrison McBean, 22, was charged with assault.
Maximus Bauman, 19, was cited for disorderly conduct/fighting.
A woman reportedly suffered a dislocated shoulder in the incident and was taken to the hospital.
The fight reportedly started in a downtown bar, then escalated after several men were kicked out.
Woman charged with disorderly conduct at hospital
A Bowling Green State University student was charged after she reportedly threw a cup of water at staff at Wood County Hospital on Sunday morning.
Bowling Green Police Division officers were called the hospital emergency room, 950 W. Wooster St., at 3:55 a.m. on a report of a disorderly woman.
Skyla Johnson, 22, who has an on-campus address, was reportedly cursing and throwing objects at the staff.
An officer escorted her out of the hospital and charged Johnson with disorderly conduct.
License plates bent in BG
License plates on approximately 10 vehicles in the 500 block of Clough Street were reportedly bent over the weekend.
The Bowling Green Police Division received a call about the vandalism Sunday morning. Officers then saw that several other plates were bent.