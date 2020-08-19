The Bowling Green Police Division responded to a 911 call Tuesday for a deceased person.
This is the second such call in five days.
On Tuesday at 3:54 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of Napoleon Road for a deceased male, according to Lt. Dan Mancuso. He had no other information Wednesday morning.
The investigation into the death of a person in the 100 block of Lehman Avenue last week continues.
The division received the call about the deceased individual at 3:29 p.m. on Friday.
The report indicates it was an accidental death, but no further information was available and the matter remains under investigation.
Both bodies have been sent to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.