Bowling Green police responded to the 600 block of Frazee Avenue Tuesday on a report of a man waving a knife near a daycare center.
The Bowling Green Police Division received the report at 9:30 a.m. from a worker of a daycare center across the street from where the man lives.
The man, who was 29 years old and from Bowling Green, was not armed when BGPD officers arrived.
A Bowling Green State University lieutenant reported she had seen him throw the knife into the apartment upon seeing her approach, according to the police report.
The man is a student at BGSU, according to the report.
BGPD applied for a search warrant of the man’s apartment for possible drug trafficking.
The daycare worker told police she observed the man drinking from a clear bottle and holding a 10 to 12-inch knife. She said he waived the knife around in the air and stabbed it into the stairs of the apartment.
BGPD officers were familiar with the man due to recent interactions and knew he has mental health issues. They decided the best course of action was to seek emergency treatment for the man, according to the report.
“It was clear he was acting erratically, and that he was a potential danger to himself and others, “according to the BGPD report.
He was taken to the hospital for treatment and Unison was contacted to find placement for him in a VA hospital.
The search warrant found multiple water bongs, dab tools, sandwich bags, a small containers of marijuana wax, two pre-rolled packaged marijuana cigarettes, three marijuana grinders, a half-smoked marijuana cigarette, a small container of marijuana resin and a large butcher knife.
An Ohio medical marijuana card was found in the man’s wallet and six containers of leaf marijuana that was labeled from a local dispensary was found.
Bowling Green officers learned the man had been arrested in Tiffin on Sunday and charged with persistent disorderly conduct. Tiffin police reportedly located several guns, knives and handcuffs in his vehicle.