Charges are expected to be filed against a juvenile who allegedly instigated a fight at the Bowling Green City Pool Saturday.
At 8 p.m., Bowling Green Police Division officers responded to the pool for a report of a fight in progress.
Upon arrival, officers observed a large group of people standing in the parking lot. The staff manager was found outside the pool area and said there were people inside the pool area involved in the fight, according to the police report.
While officers spoke with the subjects in the parking lot, the manager took another officer toward the folding chairs near the lazy river, where four people were gathering their belongings.
The manager told police that she saw a man pick up a chair and attempt to throw it at someone.
The four people – two men and two women — were all from Toledo. One woman, Justyce Demoe, 22, had an active warrant through the Ohio State Highway Patrol, according to the report.
The other woman told police they were in the splash pad when they saw multiple people looking through their belongings.
One of the men told police he approached them and was told they were looking for a phone and then they threatened him and the three people in the splash pad.
Demoe said she walked over to confront them about going through the belongings and was punched in the face. She told police there was a woman in a blue swimsuit trying the deescalate the situation but that woman ended up hitting Demoe, according to the report.
Demoe stated she believed she got punched multiple times, with the main punch under her eye. She stated she was holding her baby in her arms while she was getting punched.
An officer spoke with more pool staff members and one stated he tried to separate both parties but they would not listen to him. He stated he did not see who threw the first punch.
Demoe was placed in a cruiser since she had an active warrant. An officer drove her through the parking lot to see if she could identify the woman who punched her. She pointed out a female wearing a pink bathing suit.
When questioned, that woman told police she had been pushed by one of the men in the splash pad. When asked, the man admitted to doing so after she had punched Demoe while she was holding their child.
Demoe posted bond at the police station.
Charges were sent to the juvenile prosecutor’s office for the 17-year-old who allegedly punched Demoe, according to the report.