Three large parties – all on the east side of the city – were broken up over the weekend.
The Bowling Green Police Division was called to Crim Street, North Prospect Street and South Mercer Road for loud party complaints. No one was cited and warnings were issued.
In the early morning hours of Friday, officers were called to the 200 block of South Mercer. Upon arrival after the 2:51 a.m. call, officers could hear loud noise and see people coming from the apartment.
When police approached the residence, they heard what they thought was an altercation and noticed the resident had a small cut on his forehead.
The 21-year-old resident said he had a beer can thrown at him but it was a misunderstanding. He refused medical treatment. He cleared everyone out of the apartment and was told if police returned, he could be cited.
On Saturday shortly after 2 p.m., police responded to a large party with about 50 people in the alley of the 100 block Crim. Dispatch advised a loud party has been reported at this location on Friday.
Police spoke to the 25-year-old resident and advised him that the speakers outside were unacceptable as were the people in the backyard not wearing masks or social distancing. The resident willingly shut the music off and asked some of the people to leave.
The resident was given a warning for disorderly conduct.
At 12:13 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the 200 block of North Prospect per a liquor control report of a large, loud party.
The hosts were identified as two men, ages 20 and 21. Both were given criminal warnings for disorderly conduct/noise. The party was shut down and the litter was cleaned up from the yard.