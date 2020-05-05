Warm weather over the weekend likely was the cause for more than a dozen loud parties in the city.
Bowling Green Police Division officers responded to 14 parties this past weekend and either gave a criminal warning or a citation for loud music or loud noises.
One complaint noted at least 30-40 people outside. Another report said there was a gathering of up to 40 people inside a residence.
During the coronavirus pandemic, there is a state regulation that limits gatherings to 10 people.
At 2:46 p.m. Saturday, a complaint of a loud large party in the 900 block of Fourth Street ended in Dylan Johnson, 23, being cited for disorderly conduct/loud noise.
The police officer who responded to the complaint observed at least 30-40 people outside with many drinking alcoholic beverages and there was loud music playing outside.
William Orsi, 21, and Joseph Mysyk, 21, each were cited for disorderly conduct/loud noise Saturday at 12:29 a.m. after police were called to the 900 block of Fourth Street. When they arrived, the heard loud music coming and loud yelling from inside the residence. There were 30-40 people inside the residence.
Police also responded to the 100 block of North Enterprise Street on Friday at 11:18 p.m. for a loud party complaint. Two people were given criminal warnings.
At 11:28 p.m. Friday, Justyn Rhine, 21, was cited for disorderly conduct/loud noise in the 200 block of Manville Avenue after officers heard loud music and loud yelling coming from inside the residence.
Criminal warnings also were given at 12:07 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South Church Street, at 12:39 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of South Summit Street, at 1:02 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Klotz Road, at 11:20 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of High Street, at 4:49 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of College Drive, at 1:35 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Burrwood Drive, at 11:04 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Enterprise Street, at 11:20 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of South College Drive, at 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Buttonwood Avenue, and at 12:59 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of South College Drive.