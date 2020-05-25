Bowling Green police had three loud music complaints with one citation over the holiday weekend.
There also were citations for criminal damaging and criminal trespass.
“Memorial Day is not normally a busy time for us,” said Bowling Green Police Division Lt. Dan Mancuso, adding the number of callouts was on par or slightly below average for the weekend.
Saturday at 10:30 p.m., officers gave a warning for a loud party in the 300 block of North Main Street. Upon a second visit by police at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Jared Tucker, 22, was cited for disorderly conduct/loud music.
On Sunday at 12:23 a.m., officers gave a warning for a loud party in the 200 block of South Summit Street.
Saturday at 1:49 a.m., two officers on bike patrol in the area of Seventh Street and South College Drive saw two suspicious males. Following a short investigation, they arrested Cameron Moore, 22, for criminal trespass and criminal mischief, and cited Matthew Baldridge, 21, for criminal trespass.
Moore, of Defiance, was taken to jail.
Officers saw the two men walking in a parking lot in the 800 block of Eighth Street, cut between two houses and continue north. They then stood in the alley between Seventh and Eighth streets. After walking northbound again, they were spotted sitting in a vehicle parked in the parking lot of an apartment complex at the corner of South College and Sixth Street.
Upon being interviewed, the two men gave different stories of what they were doing in the area.
Baldridge eventually admitted Moore had swiped a car window with his hand and looked into the vehicle.
Baldridge walked the patrolman to a vehicle in a parking lot in the 800 block of Napoleon Road, which had the condensation wiped off the window and off the driver’s side door handle.
When asked, Moore said they were walking around looking for his cell phone, a statement Baldridge disputed.
Officers responded at 5 a.m. Saturday to the 600 block of Flanders Avenue, where the owner said her intoxicated son had shattered the glass in her front door.
The officer said if the son, Kaiden Robinson, 20, BG, could not be found by Sunday, he would issue a warrant for his arrest. He is facing charges of criminal damaging.
As of Monday at noon, there was no entry of his arrest in the Bowling Green Municipal Court’s case information site.