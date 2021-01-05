Bowling Green police pursued a pickup truck into Henry County but lost it around Malinta.
At 11:52 p.m. Sunday, police personnel attempted to stop a dark-colored pickup on Interstate 75 near East Wooster Street for speed. The driver failed to stop and continued southbound at speeds exceeding 90 mph, reported Lt. Dan Mancuso with the Bowling Green Police Division.
The truck headed west onto U.S. 6 into Henry County.
BGPD lost site of the vehicle before Henry County sheriff’s deputies could reach the area, Mancuso said.