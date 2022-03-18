There were a lot of people in Bowling Green taking advantage of the warm weather and St. Patrick’s Day party atmosphere.
The Bowling Green Police Division made one DUI arrest, responded to numerous loud party complaints, and arrested a person for criminal damaging on Pike Street.
“From looking at the incidents … I would say it wasn’t out of the ordinary,” said Lt. Adam Skaff about the number and types of calls handled by the department Thursday.
The Bowling Green Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol made three drunk-driving arrests.
From 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Friday, the patrol made 131 traffic stops that resulted in 30 enforceable infractions, according to Sgt. Ryan Purpura, public information officer for the patrol.
Fifty-four warnings were issued, he said.
In addition to the three OVI arrests, the patrol handled two crashes, and gave five seatbelt citations, one distracted driver citation, three criminal misdemeanor citations. The patrol also made one traffic stop where drugs were located.