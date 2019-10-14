BG police officer kicked during arrest - Sentinel-Tribune: News

BG Police

BG police officer kicked during arrest

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, October 14, 2019 9:07 pm

BG police officer kicked during arrest

A Bowling Green Police Division officer was kicked in the face Sunday while trying to arrest a suspect.

At 2:21 a.m. — around bar closing time — foot patrol observed two men fighting in front of a bar in the 100 block of North Main Street.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

You must login to view the full content on this page.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

More about

More about

More about

Posted in , on Monday, October 14, 2019 9:07 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended

Submit your news!

Submit your news!

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Submit news

Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Calendar

© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]