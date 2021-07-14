Five people face charges, including aggravated riot, from a Sunday morning brawl in downtown Bowling Green.
According to a news release, the Bowling Green Police Division has identified several of the subjects that were involved in the incident that occurred on Sunday in the 100 block of North Main Street at approximately 1:20 a.m.
BGPD detectives obtained warrants for:
Isiah Harrison, 21, Bowling Green, for counts of felonious assault and aggravated riot.
Paul Somerville, 19, Bowling Green, two counts of felonious assault and aggravated riot
Diego Shumate, 19, Bowling Green, two counts of felonious assault and aggravated riot
Quentin Banks, 19, Bowling Green, two counts of felonious assault and aggravated riot
Dominic Haslinger, 19, Toledo, two counts of felonious assault and aggravated riot
Harrison, Somerville and Shumate were arrested and lodged in the jail.
Anyone with further information is urged to contact the detective bureau at 419-352-2571 or Wood County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-54-CRIME (419-352-0077).
Callers are eligible for cash rewards up to $1,000 for information resulting in the arrest and conviction of perpetrators of crime.