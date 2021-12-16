A person of interest is being sought in a Nov. 30 car wash arson, the Bowling Green Police Division announced Thursday.
The BGPD, along with the State Fire Marshal, is investigating the arson that occurred at the Super Wash at 1003 N. Prospect St. in the early morning hours of Nov. 30.
On its social media, the BGPD on Thursday released photos of a person of interest in the investigation.
A reward of $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the fire.
Anyone who can help identify should contact the BGPD at 419-352-1131 or Crime Stoppers at 419-352-0077.