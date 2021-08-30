Bowling Green police were extremely busy this past weekend — the first full weekend since student move-in at Bowling Green State University.
Move-in for new students was Aug. 20-22 while those returning could move in Aug. 23-24.
According to Bowling Green Police Division Lt. Adam Skaff, there were 37 underage alcohol citations and 41 open container citations.
He said that didn’t mean there were 78 citations, as one person may have received citations for both.
Many of the incidents were downtown or on Enterprise, Summit, Clough streets or Manville Avenue, he said.
Skaff said extra patrol was out due to several activities in town over the weekend.
Rally BG on Main and the Boy Scout run were held on Saturday, and there was a soccer tournament in town, he said.
“We were expecting a large number of people in town this weekend, especially at the bars,” he said.
Skaff said one nuisance party citation was given. There were also several disorderly conduct citations at other parties police responded to.
There was an assault downtown, but no charges were filed. A police cruiser was damaged and the person fled.
There were two thefts from motor vehicles, one near the Slippery Elm Trail on West Gypsy Lane Road and one in the 1600 block of East Wooster Street.