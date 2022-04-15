Bowling Green police are investigating an incident where a phone number for a local business was changed online.
According to Lt. Dan Mancuso with the Bowling Green Police Division, someone called the fake number to get service and provided credit card information.
Mancuso said he did not know how much was money was lost.
The fake number was attached to the website of a local towing company, he said.
The division reminds residents to confirm the phone number for the business they are trying to contact through trusted websites such as the Better Business Bureau.