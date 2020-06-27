Bowling Green police are looking for a woman who reportedly used a counterfeit $100 bill at a South Main Street store on Wednesday.
At 6:42 p.m., the Bowling Green Police Division received a call from an employee at Petco who reported a female used a counterfeit $100 bill approximately 5 minutes ago to make a purchase.
An officer responded to the area and spoke with the caller. The caller stated the female used the counterfeit $100 bill to purchase an item under $10. The caller then gave the female approximately $90 in change.
The caller described the subject as a thin Black female, approximately 6 feet tall, who was wearing a white shirt and jeans. The caller advised the female left the store on foot.
The officer walked the area but did not locate the female. The officer spoke with employees from T.J. Maxx and Staples. The employees advised a short time ago a female matching that description had tried to use a counterfeit $100 bill to make purchases at their stores, but they would not accept it.
The officer retrieved video from the store.
Anyone with further information should contact Det. Adam Cox with the Bowling Green Police Division at 419-352-2571 or Wood County Crime Stoppers at 800-54-CRIME (419-352-0077).
Callers are eligible for cash rewards up to $1,000 for information resulting in the arrest and conviction of perpetrators of crime.