People who dropped payments off to the city drop box are urged to contact police after the location was broken into on Monday.
The Bowling Green Police Division was notified of a theft from the city payment drop box at the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St. The subject forced entry into the box and removed its contents, according to a Wednesday news release.
This drop box is used to allow city residents to drop off utility payments, income tax payments, and various other city related items.
Anyone who dropped off anything to this box on Monday between 8 a.m.-midnight should contact the dispatch center at 419-352-1131 to make a report.
They should also visit the Ohio Attorney General’s website (https://www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov/identitytheft) for information on identity theft prevention measures.
Anyone with information on the theft should contact Det. Matt Robinson at 419-352-1131. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call the Wood County Crime Stoppers at 800-54-CRIME (419-352-0077).
The city, utilities department and police are working together to try to mitigate the potential harm to citizens.
For security purposes, cash payments should never be left in the drop box. Alternate payment options are available for those who do not wish to use the drop box:
• Mail: Payments may be mailed using the pre-addressed envelope included with all bills.
• Pay in Person at the utilities business office, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
• Automatic Utility Payment Program: Utility bills can be automatically deducted from a checking account, on the due date, by signing up for the program. Customers will still receive their utility statement every month, but their bank will automatically issue payment on the due date. Sign up at www.bgohio.org.
• Pay with Credit Card Online: Customers may make a credit card payment online through ACI Payments. Customers may make a credit card payment by phone through Alorica by calling 800-206-9415. There are fees for both services.
All transactions require a Bowling Green Municipal Utilities account and customer number. To verify account number and customer number, call 419-354-6252.