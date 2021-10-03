A Toledo man was shot in the 200 block of Main Street on Saturday night, according to the Bowling Green Police Division.
At 11:43 p.m., officers responded to the area regarding shots fired.
Officers arrived and located a 21-year-old Toledo man in a nearby parking lot with gunshot wounds to the leg. The man-was transported to St. Vincent-Mercy Medical Center in Toledo. He is in stable condition.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation processed the crime scene. Evidence was recovered and will be sent to the lab for further testing. Bowling Green Police detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.
The Bowling Green Police Division is requesting anyone with information regarding this incident contact Det. Adam Cox at 419-352-2571. Callers that wish to remain anonymous can call the Wood County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-54-CRIME (419-352-0077).