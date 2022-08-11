Bowling Green police investigated gunfire in the downtown area Wednesday, but no arrests have been made.
At 1:18 a.m., officers with the Bowling Green Police Division responded to the 100 block of North Prospect Street and spoke with three witnesses.
The witnesses, who were not willing to identify themselves, told police they saw a man in City Lot 2 fire five or six shots into the air, then two black vehicles left the scene, according to the report.
An employee and a bicyclist both told police they saw a black SUV. The bicyclist said a black SUV had sped past him and turned right after passing Manville Avenue.
Six shell casings were found in a lot on East Wooster and South Prospect streets, according to the report.
Dispatched advised the city plate readers had gotten a possible match on one of the vehicles.
The incident remains under investigation.