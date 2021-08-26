Bowling Green police have identified a suspect wanted in the theft from a government agency.
Sherinda Jeffries, 44, Toledo, has been accused of taking an official document stamp from the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles office in Bowling Green.
Notice has been sent for her to appear in Bowling Green Municipal Court. She failed to appear on Aug. 16. Her next opportunity is Sept. 15.
If she does not show up then, a warrant could be issued for her arrest, said Bowling Green Police Division Lt. Adam Skaff.
On July 26, officers responded to the office at 1616 E. Wooster St. after an employee reported the theft of an official document stamp from a workstation.
BGPD posted a video of the suspect and requested help in identifying her.