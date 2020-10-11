The Bowling Green Police Patrolman’s Association has agreed to no wage increase in the first year of a three-year contract.
According to Assistant Municipal Administrator Joe Fawcett, the three-year contract includes no wage increase in year one, and then an “economic reopener” in year two and year three, meaning that in each of those years the two parties can come together to discuss potential wage increases.
The years of the contract are set up so that year one includes part of 2020 and part of 2021, year two includes part of 2021 and 2022, and so on.
At Monday’s meeting, Bowling Green Council went into an approximately 12-minute executive session to discuss a collective bargaining agreement.
After coming out of the session, council introduced legislation authorizing Municipal Administrator Lori Tretter to sign a contract with the Bowling Green Police Patrolman’s Association. The legislation was given its second and third readings and passed unanimously.
All of the city’s five unions have contracts that have been up for negotiation this year.
Prior to the session, Council President Mark Hollenbaugh praised the work of city police who last week were able to track down a stolen hand-pedal bicycle. Hollenbaugh said that the theft had been a “gut punch” and that he saw the work police did on social media which resulted in the bicycle being recovered in 48 hours.
“That’s not only testimony to your guys,” Hollenbaugh said to Police Chief Tony Hetrick, “but to those who contributed tips.”
Later in the meeting, after the contract approval, Councilman Greg Robinette read into the record a Sept. 21 letter which he wrote in support of Hetrick and the police division, noting in part that they “support our community 24/7 and are committed to protect and serve our community.”
Mayor Mike Aspacher agreed with the importance or recognizing the efforts of the BGPD. He said that Hetrick recognizes “there is always work to be done” but “we are proud of what the police do,” and that they are interested in collaborative conversations with the community to intensify potential areas of improvement.
In other business, council introduced resolutions that would create two additional Community Reinvestment Areas in the city, including one at Wood Bridge Business Park.
According to a legislative package document prepared for council by Tretter, the city uses Community Reinvestment Areas “as an economic development tool to attract new development and redevelopment of existing sites. CRA agreements allow for the abatement of property taxes for a specified time period.”
Currently, the city has six CRAs, with the first three established in 1994. The other three were established in 2015 and 2017. CRA 6 is adjacent to the proposed seventh CRA, which would be located in the Wood Bridge Business Park in an area recently annexed by the city.
“Establishing CRA 7 creates the ability for a CRA agreement to be negotiated,” the document read. “Those agreements are then presented to council for approval. The schools are afforded the opportunity to work with businesses as part of the agreement and that information is included in what is presented to council.”
The proposed CRA 8 would be located on the south end of Bowling Green, encompassing properties along South Main Street and Gypsy Lane Road.
Also at the meeting, council:
• Heard from Frank McLaughlin, chair of the Wood County Health Department’s levy committee, about the health department’s 0.5-mill renewal levy on the Nov. 3 ballot. He said the levy funds over a quarter of the department’s services, including food and restaurant inspections and health and dental services.
• Heard from Ruth Babel-Smith, Democratic candidate for Wood County sheriff. She said that, though Bowling Green has a “fantastic” police department, if elected the sheriff’s office would continue to provide support when requested, and support other initiatives in the city.
• Heard from Aspacher that the Bowling Green Human Relations Commission, in partnership with Bowling Greet State University and Not In Our Town, is coordinating a Community Reads event, to be held in three virtual sessions Nov. 9, Dec. 7 and Jan. 11. The book will be “So You Want to Talk About Race,” by Ijeoma Oluo.
“I think that it’s important that we as a community have these types of conversations,” Aspacher said.
• Heard from Hollenbaugh about council’s work regarding the licensing and registration of rental properties, which was “half completed and put on hold because of COVID earlier this year.” He asked council members to provide him with dates that would work for an upcoming Saturday meeting on the topic.
• Approved a new $100 audio-visual technology fee for rentals at the new Veterans Building at City Park.