Bowling Green police have responded to several theft from vehicles and vandalism incidents this week.
Thursday at 4 a.m., all four tires were slashed on a vehicle in the 400 block of South Enterprise Street.
Chief Tony Hetrick, of the Bowling Green Police Division, said a person of interest has been named.
Monday at 11:01 a.m., police responded to the 200 block of South Summit Street for a report of items taken from a vehicle overnight. Among the items missing were old video gaming systems the owner had placed in the trunk. When she approached her vehicle Monday, she noticed the trunk was popped slightly open and the two game systems with games inside were gone.
Her car was not locked and the trunk release is by the driver’s seat, according to the police report.
Missing were an original PlayStation 1 with two controllers and an original Super Nintendo, along with an estimated 25 games.
Monday at 12:11 p.m. in the 600 block of North Main Street, a book bag and 13-inch MacBook Air laptop were reported missing from an unlocked vehicle.