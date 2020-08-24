Bowling Green police had no complaints of large gatherings over the weekend; however, citations were given for loud parties.
Officers issued three citations for loud music.
Police were called to the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue at 12:44 a.m. for a complaint of loud music. Upon their arrival, officers could see approximately eight people through the apartment window.
When notified of the complaint, Levi Booher turned the music down.
Booher, 21, of West Milton, was cited for disorderly conduct/loud noise.
Police were called to the 1400 block of Briarwood Drive at 5:12 p.m. Upon their arrival, the observed approximately 20 people in the back yard.
Bowling Green State University student Justin Snyder, 21, was cited for disorderly conduct.
At 1:13 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the 500 block of Ridge Street. When officers knocked on the door, the music was so loud, they could not be heard. A flashlight was shone into a window, at which point, Alexander Shewey, 22, BG, came to the door.
He agreed to turn the music down and was cited for disorderly conduct/loud music.
Reports are being forwarded to BGSU when appropriate, said Bowling Green Police Division Lt. Dan Mancuso.
In a letter to students and parents Thursday, BGSU President Rodney Rogers said students who gather in groups of more than 10 and attend large parties could be expelled or suspended.
“Those students and student groups such as student organizations, clubs and athletic teams, involved will be held accountable through the Student Code of Conduct process, potentially leading to suspension and expulsion from the university,” Rogers wrote.
The primary course of action for the police department is if criminal violations are observed, officers are to issue citations, Mancuso said.
No reports came in of bars serving past 10 p.m., he added.