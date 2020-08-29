An 84-year-old woman was found deceased in her car Thursday afternoon in Bowling Green.
Bowling Green police were called to the 2100 block of East Wooster Street at 5:53 p.m. for an unresponsive female slumped over the steering wheel of her vehicle, which was parked in the lot.
There they found Shirley Sidle-Babcock, of Wayne, on the ground beside her car.
Bowling Green EMS arrived first and were conducting rescue efforts.
According to the store manager, an employee was collecting carts when he noticed a vehicle parked at an angle. As he got closer, he saw a woman slumped over. He ran inside to get the manager.
In the meantime, a passer-by had stopped to assist. They were unable to find a pulse and pulled Sidle-Babcock out of the car and to the ground, where they began CPR.
A receipt showed she had checked out of the store at 3:32 p.m.
An emergency contact was notified and the body was taken to Wood County Hospital.