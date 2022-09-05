A missing juvenile was taken into custody after Bowling Green police stopped a vehicle on Sunday.
At 12:04 a.m., an officer observed a black Ford Mustang northbound on South Enterprise Street at Clough Street, according to a Bowling Green Police Division report.
The car almost ran the stop sign and stop past the stop sign, according to the report. Information showed the vehicle owner had a restriction of daylight driving only, the report said.
The officer stopped the vehicle and Jamari Taylor, 31, Toledo, was cited for right of way stop sign and driving in violation of restrictions.
A 17-year-old in the car was reportedly missing from Van Wert County. He was arrested for unruly juvenile and taken to the juvenile detention center.