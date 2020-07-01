A switcheroo of bicycles in Bowling Green has been reported, and a third bike was reported stolen after it was spotted for sale online.
The Bowling Green Police Division has taken reports of three stolen bicycles since Sunday. Two were switched out with different bikes.
On Sunday in the 800 block of Eighth Street, a woman reported a BMX bike, valued at $100, had been stolen from the side of her apartment building. In its place was a green Murry USA bike.
On Monday, a man in the 600 block of Fifth Street reported his red Mongoose bike had been taken and in its place was a black woman’s Kent 18-speed bike.
Also on Monday, a resident in the 100 block of Crim Street reported the theft of a bicycle valued at $35. She said the bike was taken sometime March 5, while it was left unlocked by the garage.
She told police the reason she was reporting it now was because she saw what looked like the bike on the Wood County Garage Sale Facebook page. She provided the name of two people affiliated with the sale and purchase of the bike from the site, but police could not find their names in Bowling Green.