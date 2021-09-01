A city police cruiser was damaged while parked downtown early Sunday morning.
At 2:11 a.m., two Bowling Green Police Division officers were standing on the sidewalk near the front of the library in the 200 block of North Main Street.
Their 2020 Ford Explorer was parked across the street.
One of the officers heard a loud thud and observed the cruiser begin to rock back and forth then saw a Black male wearing black shorts and no shirt run from the cruiser.
A foot pursuit entailed.
The male ran through the rear patio area of the Tiki bar and disappeared in the parking area for the 200 block of North Prospect Street.
The officer located a small dent on the hood on the passenger side closer to the windshield.
Dash cam video showed someone jump onto the hood of the cruiser. Downtown video surveillance showed a Black male wearing black shorts and no shirt talking with a group on the sidewalk. At one point he lightly throws himself onto the hood of the cruiser.
After this he stayed in the area and continued to talk with the group. After several minutes the male approached the cruiser in a more aggressive manner and jumped onto the hood landing on his back and elbow, the police report stated. The male got off the cruiser and began jogging away until he observed the officer running toward him.
The video is not clear enough to get any identifying information.