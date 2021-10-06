An investigation into a Saturday night downtown shooting is continuing, according to a Bowling Green Police Division lieutenant.
Dan Mancuso said detectives are tracking down leads in the 11:43 p.m. shooting in the 200 block of North Main Street.
Officers arrived and located a 21-year-old Toledo man in a nearby parking lot with gunshot wounds to the leg. The man-was transported to St. Vincent-Mercy Medical Center in Toledo.
This was the second shooting in a few weeks in that area.
On Aug. 1, two Toledo men were charged for trying to rob two men, while possessing a firearm, in the 200 block of North Main Street.
Mancuso said the area is busy, especially late at night on the weekends.
“We put on extra officers to try and put more of a presence in that downtown area,” he said. “We’re going to continue to do that.
“It’s a busy area. I don’t have any specifics as to why both shootings were in that location, other than it’s a busy area in the late night/early morning area with the bar traffic.”
Anyone with information regarding the Saturday incident contact Det. Adam Cox at 419-352-2571 or Wood County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-54-CRIME (419-352-0077).