The Bowling Green Police Division will host its second Citizen Outreach Program in May.
Community members can get a direct experience of what the division does for the city on May 12 and 19 from 6-9:30 p.m.
“The Citizen Outreach Program was developed as an effort to engage community members on a more personal level, create an opportunity for dialogue and build trust. It is part of a greater effort that began with the July 2020 racial equity resolution passed by city council. This program, coupled with the Police Liaison to Communities of Color and engagement with citizen groups, is designed to build positive relationships and transparency,” said Chief Tony Hetrick.
This program is organized by Lt. Ryan Tackett, Sgt. Doug Hartman, Sgt. Gordon Finger, Sgt. Jeff Lowery, Sgt. Scott Frank, Officer Noel Crawford, Officer Brian Crites, Officer Kris Garman, Officer Matt Robinson, Officer Caleb Kusmierek and Officer Vinny Snyder.
In this two-part series, citizens will see and experience how officers train to observe, orient, decide and react in highly stressful situations.
Topic areas of the program include:
• Patrol operations (public safety, traffic enforcement, criminal enforcement)
• BGPD tour
• Crisis negotiations and special response teams
• K9 unit and demonstration
• Traffic stops
• Investigations
• De-escalation techniques and use of force
• Firearm safety and use at BGPD firing range
• Defensive tactics
“This program is an important step in our effort to help our citizens better understand the experiences of our officers as they work to police for our community,” said Mayor Mike Aspacher. “Transparent policies and procedures are vital to building trust and establishing positive relationships with all of our residents.
“I’m grateful to those residents who participated in the program and for the effort of our hardworking police division for developing the program. We understand the process will be ongoing, but we’re committed to it, and I look forward to these continued and meaningful conversations,” Aspacher said.
After the program, participants will have the opportunity to schedule a ride-along to experience what a real shift is like.
Those interested in registering for this free program should visit the city’s website at www.bgohio.org/634/Citizen-Outreach-Program-COP. Questions should be referred to Tackett at rtackett@bgohio.org.