A Bowling Green woman was arrested on several drug-related charges on Monday after a traffic stop.
Asha Smith, 22, was charged with possession of drugs, possession of marijuana, marijuana drug paraphernalia and failing to stay in marked lanes of travel, according to a Bowling Green Police Division report.
On Monday at 8:10 p.m., an officer pulled over Smith, who was driving a Jeep in the 300 block of South College Drive, after she reportedly drifted off the white shoulder line and into the grass area.
Police did a search of the Jeep and reportedly found a bottle with hallucinogenic mushrooms, a container of marijuana, numerous roaches, a bag of wrappers, rolling papers and roller.
Three persons were cited for possession of marijuana in a separate incident early Tuesday morning.
An officer reportedly saw a vehicle with fogged windows in the Briarwood Dive and Bentwood Lane area at 12:12 a.m. When he approached the vehicle, he said he smelled marijuana.
Charles Russell and Ian Smith, both 18 and from Bowling Green, and Mariah Woodruff, 19, Risingsun, were cited for possession of marijuana.