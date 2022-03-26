The Historic Preservation Commission’s first effort to put local buildings on the city’s historic register took a step forward on Tuesday.
The group held a public hearing on the current Bowling Green Police Division building and Needle Hall at City Park. The matter now moves on to city council.
The effort to place both buildings on the city’s historic register has been on the move for months, and the holding of a public hearing by the HPC was the first major step in the process.
HPC Chair John Sampen said that the BGPD building, located at 175 W. Wooster St., is a three-story Romanesque structure, built between 1892 and 1893. It served as the Wood County Courthouse from 1894-1896, and later as Bowling Green’s city building and also a fire station. In 1986, Sampen said, the structure had a major interior renovation, which nonetheless largely retained its exterior footprint.
Needle Hall, Sampen said, is an octagonal pavilion constructed of wood with a rock-brick foundation. It was built in the mid-to-late 19th century by an unknown architect. Originally called Floral Hall, the building was used for flower exhibits when the Wood County Fairgrounds were located at City Park. It also served as exhibition space for needlepoint work, and was later renamed Needle Hall.
No one from the public came to offer comment on the issue, and the commission unanimously recommended that council place the buildings on the historic register.
The matter will now move on to council, which will then refer it to the planning commission for a hearing and additional recommendation. It will return to council for final consideration.
Also at the meeting, the board:
• Officially offered thanks to former member Les Barber for his work with the group. It was announced at the meeting that Barber, who was not in attendance, had recently resigned from his post as secretary of the five-member commission. Sampen thanked Barber “for his many years of service to the commission.” Barber had been involved in the work of creating the city’s historic preservation legislation and served on the HPC, and further served in 2013-2014 during the original effort to make the city a certified local government for historic preservation.
• Discussed the possibility of applying next year for a certified local government grant from the state of Ohio, potentially to hire an individual to assist the HPC with the work of inventorying buildings for the proposed Boomtown Historic District, which is one of the goals of the HPC’s three-year strategic plan. CLG grant proposals are due in February each year.
“I just think we need to make this decision so we have everything in place by February,” said HPC member Chris Mowen. “I would hope by our May meeting we can have a decision on what, or maybe at least a couple things, we might want to use that grant for.”
• Discussed plans for a proposed historic architectural scavenger hunt activity centering on the downtown, in recognition of May as National Historic Preservation Month. The HPC also discussed plans to begin recognizing a historic building of the month, also starting in May, and the possibility of holding a workshop later this year on the subject of historic tax credits available to some property owners.
• Heard comments from resident Rose Drain. She re-introduced an idea previously discussed by the HPC that, with May being Historic Preservation Month, a different historic building might be spotlighted each week during that month. She also suggested there might be information focusing on buildings that were “lost to history,” including the former Armory.
Sampen said that they had discussed the potential of markers or signs for “lost to history” structures in the city, but that they would have to determine how to fund that.
“We’re with you on that,” he said, “we think it’s a good idea.”
Drain also suggested that, as the HPC works to prepare a document aimed at making some historic preservation guidelines easier to find for residents, they might also compile a list of related professionals that residents could consult.
• Scheduled its April meeting for April 26 at 4 p.m.