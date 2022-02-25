Bowling Green’s Historic Preservation Commission on Tuesday took a significant step towards placing two local buildings on the city’s historic register.
The commission set a public hearing next month regarding the police division building located at West Wooster and South Church streets, and Needle Hall in City Park.
The police building was previously used as the city hall, and Needle Hall – formerly Floral Hall – was among the buildings utilized when the park served as the Wood County Fairgrounds.
“We’re moving forward,” said HPC Chair John Sampen after the hearing was set. It will take place during their next meeting on March 22 at 4 p.m.
The potential designation of the two structures as historic buildings in the city has been a part of HPC efforts and discussions for months.
The hearing will begin the process for the buildings. After the hearing, the HPC will be able to make a recommendation to city council. Council would then forward it to the planning commission for their review and recommendation before sending it back to council for their ultimate consideration and vote.
The HPC also voted to formally adopt a revised version of their three-year strategic plan, which was discussed during their January meeting.
A major goal of the plan is to establish a Boomtown Historic District in the city; initially, the creation of a Downtown Historic District was also proposed as a goal for the three-year plan. However, HPC Secretary Les Barber noted that after a meeting he, Sampen, and Planning Director Heather Sayler had with Mayor Mike Aspacher on Feb. 7, it was decided to focus on a Boomtown district as the HPC’s initial effort.
“This is a first step,” said Barber, “and the goal is simple, it’s to achieve city council approval for listing the Boomtown area … on our local register as part of a Bowling Green Historic District.”
The HPC also spoke with Hallie Williams, the city’s community affairs coordinator, on how she may be able to lend assistance with some of their projects. Among the possible efforts discussed was the return of a walking tour featuring historic buildings. It was noted that the Wood County District Public Library may also be working on a similar project and Barber said they will be in touch with the library.
During its lobby visitation period, the HPC heard from resident Rose Drain, who expressed potential interest in being involved with an HPC “friends” group which has been discussed during recent meetings.
Barber spoke on his vision for two potential groups that could assist the HPC in their efforts: one an advisory or counselor group made up of people with particular expertise in certain areas, and then a friends group, which would be willing to help with tasks like building inventories and event promotion.