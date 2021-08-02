Two Fostoria women were cited for fighting Saturday in Bowling Green.
Bowling Green Police Division officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of East Napoleon Road at approximately 1:15 a.m. for a large fight between 10-15 people.
Upon his arrival, the officer observed two females engaged in a physical fight on the ground, swinging at each other and pulling each other`s hair.
There were several subjects standing around watching the fight. The officer attempted to separate the women, but they would not let go of each other’s hair, according to the police report.
A few bystanders assisted in pulling the females apart.
Jakiah Moore was placed in handcuffs. Other officers arrived and detained the other female, later identified as Kaylissady Dubose.
Moore, 21, BG, and Dubose, 18, each were cited for disorderly conduct/fighting.
Felis Franklin III, 21, BG, was cited for nuisance party.