Bowling Green police blocked off a city block Friday in response to a report of an alleged suicidal man with a gun.
Dispatch received the call around 12:30 to the 300 block of North Enterprise Street, according to a Bowling Green Police Division report.
Bowling Green fire blocked off North Enterprise at Ridge Street and south of Pike Street and officers established a perimeter around the house.
Officers were told the subject, an 84-year-old man, had a terminal illness, was in a lot of pain and was last seen holding a handgun while lying in bed.
Family members arrived and tried to go in the house. Police had to escort them away.
A police detective was able to contact the suspect on his cell phone, and he said he was coming out of the house. He eventually opened the back door, holding only a cell phone.
Police entered the home and found the gun, a silver revolver with five bullets in the cylinder, on the bed.
The man was taken to Wood County Hospital for treatment.