Members of the Bowling Green Police Division are now using body cameras.
Officers started using the cameras the week of May 17, said Deputy Chief Justin White.
The body cameras have been paired with in-car cameras, White said.
Thirty-five cameras were purchased at a cost of $125,000.
Much of that amount is for the annual fee for storage of the videos and the cost of redaction software and licensing.
There also will be a cost for the time an employee needs to redact segments of the video as outlined in the Ohio Sunshine Laws, White said.
He said the cameras have been on the division’s wish list a couple of years, and Bowling Green Council approved the expenditure last year.
“They’ve been very expensive,” White said.
“We wanted them both for evidentiary value,” he said. “Juries want to see a video.”
The cameras are attached to the front of the officer’s uniform. They capture views in the direction the officer’s body is facing.
“We also wanted them for transparency for the public to see what we do, as well as protect officers for false claims against them,” White said.
The cameras function similarly to the body microphones that the BGPD used before, so minimal training was needed.
When an officer activates the overhead lights of the police cruiser, the body cameras will activate. The cameras will then be turned off manually.
Officers also can engage the cameras manually at any time, including if they are outside their patrol vehicle.
White said that the prior in-car cameras had both video and audio. The officers also had a body microphone that they wore on their person, that paired with the in-car camera, so they could capture audio when they were away from the vehicle. However, there were limitations to how far away an officer could be from the vehicle.
The new body cameras sync with the new in-car cameras, White said.
“The only difference is the officers now have video on them,” White said.
If an officer is involved in an incident and doesn’t turn on the body camera as outlined in division policy, he or she could face disciplinary actions.
“If we did have a situation like that … officers in the past have been disciplined for not turning on their body mics,” White said.