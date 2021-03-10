The Bowling Green Police Division continues to investigate an alleged hazing incident, which led to the death of a Bowling Green State University sophomore.
The Bowling Green Police Division’s Investigative Section continues to conduct interviews of individuals while collecting and processing evidence, according to a statement released on Wednesday.
Stone Foltz, a sophomore, died Sunday after the Thursday off-campus incident. He was reportedly at 318 N. Main St., with members of Pi Kappa Alpha. The 911 call was made at 11:23 p.m. from his Klotz Road apartment.
The BGPD is requesting anyone with information regarding this incident contact Det. Scott Frank at 419-352-2571.
Callers that wish to remain anonymous can call the Wood County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-54-CRIME (419-352-0077).