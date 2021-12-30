A Michigan couple faces several charges after they allegedly broke into a Bowling Green storage facility and stole several items.
Thomas Owens, 40, Albion, and Aubrey McClintock, 33, Homer, were each charged with receiving stolen property and five counts of breaking and entering. They were lodged in the Wood County jail.
Bowling Green Police Division officers on Monday were called to a storage facility on Victory Lane. A travel train case and $125 in the case were reportedly missing from a unit and four others had been broken into.
Also reported stolen were several airsoft pistols, tactical vests, dish sets and silver coins.
A truck had reportedly entered the premises, which was recorded on surveillance cameras. The occupants were seen wearing gloves and face masks and using bolt cutters to break into five storage units.
Police tracked down the alleged burglars through the rental truck number, photos provided from the storage unit cameras and social media.
The person who had initially rented the truck said it had been fraudulently used by McClintock, who kept renewing the contract with the complainant’s bank card.
McLcintock and Owens were arrested Thursday.
The BGPD was assisted by the Monroe post of the Michigan State Highway Patrol.