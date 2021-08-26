Citations July 26:
Public indecency: Justin Weddington, Rudolph
Expired registration: Aaron Dianda, Temperance, Michigan; Caleb Ream, Pandora; Marcus Long, BG
Child restraint, expired registration: Shelby Smith, BG
Police responded to the 2000 block of Victory Lane for a theft; to the 1000 block of Partridge Lane for an attempted burglary; and to the 1000 block of South Main for a theft.
Citations July 27:
Speed: Jonathan Schwartz, BG
Lighted lights, no valid license: Ramon Funes-Hernandez, Weston
Failure to register: Thomas Augustine, Temperance, Michigan; Patrick Olivieri, Findlay; Gabriel Obregon, BG
Police traveled to Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay to pick up a sexual assault collection kit. The kit was placed into evidence.
A male exposing himself was reported around the 100 block of Clough Street.
BG civil enforcement took a complaint of toxic weeds in the 100 block of North Grove Street.
Police responded to the 2000 block of Victory Lane for a storage shed that had been broken into with items taken.
Citations July 28:
Devin R. Holmes, 21, BGSU, was arrested for disorderly conduct (public urination) and criminal trespass in the 200 block of North Prospect Street. He was taken to jail.
Police responded to the 500 block of Lehman Avenue for a theft and the 1200 block of North Main for a vehicle theft.
Citations July 29:
Expired registration: Samantha Marion, BG; Jared Rettig, Northwood
Speed: Katarina Hauter, Archbold; Tessa Hazelton, BG
Driving under suspension: Deana Coker, BG; Kyle Conley, Weston
Driving under suspension (three counts), failure to reinstate: Thomas Pauff, Portage
Failure to register: Andrew Combs, Maumee; Elizabeth Knoblock, BG; Dominic Chagron, BG
Reasonable control: Constance Fletcher, Weston
Citations July 30:
Lighted lights, OVI, PAC (BAC 0.174): Marcus Ankrom, Geneva
OVI/refusal, failure to reinstate: Macayla Brewer, BG
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.209), failure to maintain reasonable control: Anthony Ickes, BG
Police stopped a vehicle and cited driver Xavier Smith, BG, for unsafe motor vehicle, display of plates, failure to reinstate, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, underage possession of alcohol, and prohibited acts. Passenger Amaya Parks, BG, was cited for possession of marijuana and underage possession of alcohol.
Police observed a vehicle parked at Pike and North Prospect streets and cited occupants Alexandra Jacobs, Ontario, for open container and underage possession of alcohol; Nicholas Rice, Findlay, for possession of marijuana; and Mikaely Pean, Ashland, for open container.
Display of license plates, OVI, operation of a vehicle after underage consumption (BAC 0.057), open container and underage possession of alcohol: Blake Villarreal, Sylvania
Open container: Hannah Wolff, Swanton
Charges of open container and underage possession of alcohol against a juvenile were forwarded to the juvenile prosecutor’s office.
Right of way: Elsa Redman, Ottawa
Display of plates/validation stickers: Jonell Reece, Perrysburg; Charles Ladd, BG
Assured clear distance ahead: Shannon Bachmann, BG
Expired registration: Brian Mruzek, Waterville; Alex Young, BG
Citations July 31:
Open container: Jefferson Edwards III, Toledo
Police responded to the 2000 block of East Napoleon Road for a large fight. After separating the parties, Jakiah Moore, BG, and Kaylissady Dubose, Fostoria, were cited for disorderly conduct/fighting. Felix Franklin III, BG, was cited for nuisance party.
Deshea Pettiford, 20, Fremont, was arrested for felonious assault and aggravated riot. He was taken to jail.
Charges of disorderly conduct/fighting and unruly juvenile were filed against Julian Ruiz after police observed a fight in the 100 block of East Court Street.
Police took criminal damaging reports in the 200 block of Dill Avenue and the 200 block of West Evers Avenue.
Nuisance party: Zoe Hudson, Farmington Hills, Michigan; MacKenzie Reuber, Macomb, Michigan
Jeremy Bernard, 22, Toledo, was arrested for falsification, traffic control device, display of plates, driving under suspension and prohibited acts. He was taken to jail. His passenger, Kevante Lawson, Toledo, was cited for open container.
Open container, underage possession of alcohol: Mark Freeman, BG; Harrison Short, Whitehouse
Driving under suspension: Arturo Gutierrez, BG
Stoplight regulations, failure to reinstate: Heidi Cox, Bradner
Display of plates/validation stickers: Nathan Baxter, Bradner
No valid license, turning in roadway: Saud Alajmi, Toledo
Display of license plates: Meghan Leuck, Pemberville
Cracking exhaust/peeling: Michael Schiavone, Whitehouse