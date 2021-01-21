A major investment will be made in Bowling Green city facilities in 2021, starting with a new administration building.
“We take very seriously our responsibility to make it easy for our residents to reach us and engage with us and allow us to meet their needs,” said Mayor Michael Aspacher in an address Jan. 12 to members of the Bowling Green Exchange Club.
The meeting was held via Zoom.
The current administration building has been used by the community since the early 1900s.
Aspacher said it was initially used as an elementary school until it was deemed by the health department to be no longer safe to use. It then transitioned to the public library until building inspectors said it was no longer safe to use for that purpose.
The library moved into its current building in 1974 at which time the city took over the site.
“I think the community has gotten its money’s worth out of this building,” Aspacher said.
The city has received the legislative approvals to proceed with the project, he said.
Design work will start soon and will be shared with the community. The east façade of the Wood County Senior Center will be utilized as the foundation for the two-story city building that will be built to the west of North Main Street.
“We think it’s going to be a great benefit to our community and will be a great investment in downtown that we hope will facilitate additional investment,” Aspacher said.
Exchange Club member Jenny Swope asked where employees will be located during construction.
They will stay in the current building, Aspacher said.
With the configuration of the site and the new building being built off the senior center, that will allow construction to be completed before the existing city building is demolished for parking.
The timetable for completion has not been determined, but the mayor said he hopes to break ground before the end of the year.
“It’s exciting to hear that many more people want to make Main Street as part of their life,” said Wood County District Public Library Director Michael Penrod about the 40-50 city employees that will make the move.
Chet Marcin asked about combining plans to expand the library with this project.
The city project is a little bit ahead of a proposed expansion of the library, but the two sides are talking, Aspacher said.
“We’re not going to do something that’s going to (hamper) any possibilities they have and vice versa,” he said about the potential library expansion across Oak Street.
The city’s $11 million building, which includes using part of the senior center, which used to be a post office, was discussed by Bowling Green City Council in October. A new senior center is being built on South Grove Street and should be completed in February.
The goal of the library board is to make sure they don’t build anything that wouldn’t be complementary, and possibly help one another out with meeting rooms, green space and parking. One possibility is an expansion to the north, toward the existing city building and senior center.
A part of Oak Street, which runs from North Main to North Church between the library and the city building, could be vacated.
Green space will be created there.
“That’s a pretty high priority for me,” Aspacher said.
The outdoor space will be available to all residents including library patrons and city staff.
“I just think it’s really important that we’re doing everything that we can do to create environmentally friendly buildings. Green space is part of that,” the mayor said.
“All will be well, we’re just going to be working on slightly different timeframes,” Penrod said.
A multi-year process also will start this year to address deficiencies at the police station on West Wooster Street.
That facility was renovated in the mid to late 1980s but nothing has been done since then while the division has grown, Aspacher said.