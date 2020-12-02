Proposed new historic preservation legislation will get a public airing by the Bowling Green Planning Commission next month.
During their final meeting of the year on Wednesday, the commission set out the legislation for a public hearing at their first meeting of 2021, scheduled for Jan. 6. Members of the Historic Preservation Commission, who drafted the legislation, are expected to make a presentation.
Specifically, the legislation would amend five sections of Chapter 150 of the city’s zoning code and create a new Chapter 158, a Historic and Architectural Preservation Code in the codified ordinances.
A previous attempt at historic preservation legislation in Bowling Green was ultimately tabled by council in 2015 after what were termed as “misunderstandings” about the issue among some property owners.
The purpose of the new legislation would be to make the city a Certified Local Government for historic preservation, a program administered by the National Park Service and the Ohio Historic Preservation Office. Financial benefits to becoming a CLG include access to grant opportunities, tax incentives and loans. Currently, 78 Ohio cities are already CLGs, with Bowling Green the only city in Ohio with a state university that is not a member.
In a letter addressed to council, members of the current Historic Preservation Commission, appointed in 2019, stated that the new legislation retains the overall structure and goals of the previous ordinance, but “in a more citizen-friendly way,” with its intent being to ensure that all properties in the city given historic preservation status and protection meet the standards in the ordinance. However, properties can only be given such a status through subsequent legislation.
In addressing city council last month, HPC Secretary Les Barber said the legislation just fulfills the CLG requirement that the city have such an ordinance in place before proposals for protected properties and districts are considered by the HPC and council. HPC members have emphasized that the standards set forth in the ordinance are flexible.
Also at the meeting, the commission:
• Unanimously recommended that council approve a rezoning request from the City of Bowling Green for 2.761 acres located at the northwest corner of Thurstin Avenue and East Wooster Street, and the public parking lot along Manville Avenue, from S-3 Planned Institutional zoning and R-2 Single-Family Residential zoning to Bowling Green Gateway District zoning classification.
Planning Director Heather Sayler said that the new Gateway District zoning, approved this summer, seeks to create a higher-density, mixed use area in the corridor between downtown and Bowling Green State University. The properties in question currently house the east side fire station and an electric substation, but there are currently no plans for construction. The area has been identified as a major opportunity for redevelopment in the city.
“This is achieving a longstanding city council goal and priority,” Sayler said of the rezoning. “It really does have the potential to foster that connectivity we’re looking for between the university and downtown,” and foster aesthetics for the corridor.
Commission Chair Jeff Betts said it was exciting that the plans for the new zoning district came about “really not that long ago” and “now one of the major steps is happening. It’s nice to see the planning process come to fruition.”
• Unanimously recommended that council approve a rezoning request for 0.14 acres located at 518 and 522 E. Wooster St., from B-5 Transitional Central Business District zoning classification to Bowling Green Gateway District zoning classification, applied for by Craig and Barbara Cheetwood.
“There’s a lot of potential here, and really we’re trying to get this in line to foster that potential hopefully more easily,” Sayler said of the Gateway District zoning.
• Unanimously recommended that council approve an alley vacation request by Tamara McCulloch for a west/east alley between Derby Avenue and Eighth Street, off of Manville Avenue.
• Unanimously approved a preliminary plan extension for plats 8-14 of the Cogan’s Crossing subdivision. It was noted that the commission first granted approved in December 2019 but work has been delayed by the pandemic. Shane Huntley of Poggemeyer Design Group, who represented the property owner as engineer, said that currently there are only construction plans in place for Plat 8, which consists of six lots.