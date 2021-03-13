The Bowling Green Planning Commission last week recommended that council approve a nearly 11-acre annexation into the city.
The annexation is for approximately 10.822 acres on Bowling Green Road East from Center Township. According to a memo from Planning Director Heather Sayler written to the commission, the petition for annexation was approved by the Wood County Commissioners in December and forwarded to the city for its review process in early January. Richard and Judith Carpenter are the petitioners.
“A new cell tower is being constructed near the northern edge of the site and annexation is required due to their request for electrical service from the city per Chapter 52 Electrical Service of the City Ordinances,” Sayler wrote.
The commission also was required to recommend interim zoning of the land. Under the Center Township Zoning resolution, the property is zoned as I-Industrial. Sayler, in another memo to the commission, wrote that “while the city of Bowling Green Zoning Code has different types of industrial zoning districts, I am recommending the M-3 Business Park zoning, which would fit the existing… zoning of Woodbridge Business Park to the north and west.”
The commission unanimously recommended that council approve interim zoning of M-3 Business Park.
In other business, the commission scheduled for public hearing on April 7 a rezoning request for city-owned properties at 304 N. Church St., 316 N. Church St., and 305 N. Main St. Those properties include the city municipal building, a rental home, and the Wood County Senior Center/Wood County Committee on Aging. The properties are currently zoned as a mix of B-3 Central Business District, I-1 Industrial and S-3 Planned Institutional and the city is seeking a new zoning of B-3 Central Business district for the properties, which amount to approximately 1.41 acres.
Municipal Administrator Lori Tretter, in the application for change of zoning, noted that the proposed use of the properties would be for “a new municipal building, with public parking, employee parking and additional green space.”
Describing the rationale for the zoning change, Tretter wrote that “since these properties are all under the same city ownership and a critical component of Downtown Bowling Green, it makes sense to have them all zoned the same as B-3 Central Business District zoning. This also allows for the same type of development character as surrounding downtown buildings and with no minimum setback requirements and no minimum parking requirements. This is a walkable area, with the form and character to align with the City’s Future Land Use Plan… and the Community Action Plan. Lastly, the city has been clear that keeping the Municipal Building located downtown is essential, which is fitting to also have the CBD zoning.”
Also at the March 3 meeting, the commission:
• Set out for an April 7 public hearing a proposed annexation from Plain Township of approximately 18.51 acres off of South Wintergarden Road. In a memo to the commission, Sayler noted that “this is due to the acquisition of the property by the City of Bowling Green for the expansion of Wintergarden/St. John’s Woods Nature Preserve. There is also a small sliver of land owned by Carlene Creps that is included in the annexation request.”
• Approved a number of public construction projects slated for this year, including: a water line replacement on West Wooster Street from Church Street to Wallace Avenue; a replacement of all water lines in the Village subdivision; replacement of the sewer under the Bowling Green Country Club Golf Course; miscellaneous sewer lining projects; roadway resurfacing projects including Thurstin Avenue from Wooster to Court streets; East Wooster from the railroad tracks to Campbell Hill Road; Quail Hollow including Finch Drive, North Finch Drive, Wren Road, Cardinal Road, Teal Trail and Martin Road; West Wooster Street from Grove Street to the corporation limits; Devonshire Street, Cobblestone Drive, Tamarac Lane and Somerset Street in the Coventry; West Gypsy Lane Road from Sand Ridge Road to Rudolph Road; and Sand Ridge Road from Maple Street to Rudolph Road.