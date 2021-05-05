The Bowling Green Planning Commission on Wednesday voted not to recommend a zoning change for nearly three acres of property along East Wooster Street.
The owner is seeking to construct a multi-story mixed-use building on the site.
The rezoning request was for approximately 2.97 acres on East Wooster Street located between 1616 and 1630 E. Wooster St., to be rezoned from B-2 General Commercial to S-2 Planned Commercial.
Bowling Green Lodge LLC, which is owned by Jamal Garmo, Southfield, Michigan, is the applicant. The matter will now go before city council.
Commission members Will Airhart and Erica Sleek voted in favor of the change, while members Jeff Betts, Judy Ennis, Joe Phillips, Kris Phillips and Richard Michel voted against. Member Nathaniel Spitler abstained from voting, noting that his firm had represented Garmo in the past. Member Robert McOmber was absent.
According to a letter from the Findlay-based firm of RCM Architects to Planning Director Heather Sayler, Garmo’s intent for the vacant property is to “develop the parcel as a mixed-use, multi-story building. The first floor is proposed to be multi-tenant between commercial, retails or office uses, all permitted within current zoning. The upper floors of the proposed building would be apartment-style, residential uses.
“Residential uses are not currently allowed within Bowling Green’s business zoning classifications. As such, the owner would like to request a change of zoning for the parcel to a zoning classification that would allow the proposed residential uses on the upper floors.” A five-story building is proposed, according to the letter.
Sayler, in discussing the staff report for the request, noted that they felt the request did not align with the city’s planning documents.
“All these plans recommend the area stay as highway commercial,” she said. “It is also not supported in the East Wooster white paper. … They did look at the market and felt it could handle more hotels and more retail.”
Sayler also noted that the S-2 zoning being sought allows buildings to exceed 60 feet in height.
“We really don’t have that scale of height over there,” she said. “It would seem out of scale if we allowed taller than 60 foot.”
Among other points, Sayler noted that traffic in the area is busy – more than 17,000 vehicles travel down East Wooster each day.
Brett Gies, landscape architect and planner for RCM Architects, who represented Garmo and Bowling Green Lodge, said “We are considering all options based on the requirements that zoning would make us adhere to. He’s happy to consider alternative layouts, square footage” and other changes to adjust to the zoning and “help move the project forward.”
“We kind of went through the different comprehensive plans and East Wooster street development plans,” Gies said, “and highlighted some of the goals of those plans and how they would apply to this type of a project.”
He said they were envisioning it as an area for students attending Bowling Green State University, and the neighborhood, to co-mingle as they move back into their residences from campus.
“It would be an urban building with walkable amenities,” Gies said, saying they felt it could be an anchor and a kickstarter for other development in the area.
“It’s an opportunity for a number of businesses to give that local feel,” he said. “When the tenants are not in class, they can serve as the part-time employees in these businesses.”
Gies said Garmo is “willing to put his best foot forward in the name of development, in the name of Bowling Green. He’s shown that with the development of the Home2 Suites next door.”
“The obvious point is, this is more about the residential,” said member Joe Phillips. “Fair enough, that’s where the money’s at.” He said he heard Gies discussing points set forth by the city’s planning documents “but it doesn’t quite jive just based upon location and plan, et cetera. … It’s just the glaring differences I see.”
Commission Chair Jeff Betts asked, given the large commercial potential for the property, why the focus was on residential, especially because of how college students’ habits seem to be changing.
Richard Atto, who works with Garmo, said the pandemic “which may change the likelihood of more students attending, is also affecting how the hotels operate as well.” The residential aspect, he said, provides flexibility – it could provide residences for students, but at other times perhaps senior living or other uses.
Answering a question from Airhart, Atto said that “primarily our ownership here is mostly in the hotel business but he’s seen … the decline in what’s happening with the pandemic and looking out to the future, there has to be a little bit of diversity.”
Ennis said that she wasn’t comfortable with changing plans laid out by the city “at this particular time.”
“This property has a lot of potential, but it’s not enough for us to just break with all the hard work that’s been put in,” said Joe Phillips, and “changing what our intent is for the area.”
Both Airhart and Sleek asked whether the preference would be, for example, for a chain restaurant to be located on the property, as opposed to a mixed-use building.
“I don’t want an Applebee’s there,” Sleek said. “This mixed-use really provides a combination of residential and commercial and students.”
“I’m concerned with approving this and ending up with a project that does not look at all like what we have in our heads,” Airhart said. “Absolutely, a couple blocks down we want these type of mixed-use buildings. All the plans agree. This is not quite the location we want.”
“It’s pretty clear we’ve got folks who feel one way and folks who feel another,” said Betts after some further discussion, saying it seemed to have come down to someone making a motion and holding a vote. “We on the planning commission don’t get to decide this, this is up to our elected officials on city council. … Ultimately, it is their decision, and I do think there has been a lot of great ideas that have come out of our meeting tonight.”
In other business, Mayor Mike Aspacher recognized Michel, who attended virtually, with a certificate of appreciation for his service on the commission. Michel, who began his service on the planning commission on June 1, 2009, is term-limited under the city charter and will be leaving the commission on May 31.
Aspacher said Michel “worked diligently to enhance the Bowling Green community.”