The City of Bowling Green Parks & Recreation Department is sponsoring the 59th Annual Pet Show.

This year’s event will be held as a virtual event on the department’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bgparks.rec. Submissions are due by Sunday and the contest will be held July 8-12.

Entry is free but limited to two categories per pet entry.

Participants can submit their entries electronically and winners will be determined by the amount of likes each entry receives after the voting period is complete.

More details can be found by clicking on the following link: https://www.bgohio.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/2020-virtual-Pet-Show-Flyer.pdf?x33100.

Categories include (check website to check on video or photo submission):

Funniest pet name

Prettiest girl cat

Best groomed pet

Biggest rodent

Most unusual pet

Shaggiest Pet

Most interesting farm pet

Prettiest bird

Loudest bird

Best dressed pet

Pet with longest ears

Best behaved pet

Largest dog

Pet that looks most like owner

Smallest dog

Best pet trick

Bird that tweets/talks loudest

Prettiest girl dog

Cutest boy dog

Largest cat

Slimiest reptile

Smallest cat

Cutest boy cat

Funniest pet photo

Best pet and owner selfie

Funniest pet video

For more infromation, email ivan@bgohio.org, call 419-354-6223 or visit www.bgohio.org/parks.

