The City of Bowling Green Parks & Recreation Department is sponsoring the 59th Annual Pet Show.
This year’s event will be held as a virtual event on the department’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bgparks.rec. Submissions are due by Sunday and the contest will be held July 8-12.
Entry is free but limited to two categories per pet entry.
Participants can submit their entries electronically and winners will be determined by the amount of likes each entry receives after the voting period is complete.
More details can be found by clicking on the following link: https://www.bgohio.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/2020-virtual-Pet-Show-Flyer.pdf?x33100.
Categories include (check website to check on video or photo submission):
Funniest pet name
Prettiest girl cat
Best groomed pet
Biggest rodent
Most unusual pet
Shaggiest Pet
Most interesting farm pet
Prettiest bird
Loudest bird
Best dressed pet
Pet with longest ears
Best behaved pet
Largest dog
Pet that looks most like owner
Smallest dog
Best pet trick
Bird that tweets/talks loudest
Prettiest girl dog
Cutest boy dog
Largest cat
Slimiest reptile
Smallest cat
Cutest boy cat
Funniest pet photo
Best pet and owner selfie
Funniest pet video
For more infromation, email ivan@bgohio.org, call 419-354-6223 or visit www.bgohio.org/parks.