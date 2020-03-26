Two Wood County mayors have issued statements about coronavirus, focusing on privacy and safety.
Bowling Green Mayor Michael Aspacher said that as the Wood County Health Department announces more local cases — there are six confirmed COVID-19 ones as of Thursday afternoon — many residents are probably wondering where is the person from and what should we be doing.
“Both are good questions and certainly understandable. While specific information about the individual cases cannot be released by the health department because of protected health information, we should keep in mind the basics of what we know about this virus – particularly how it is spread,” Aspacher said in a Wednesday statement.
The health department is advising that the virus is primarily spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes, he said. This is why the health experts are asking everyone to practice good social distancing from one another and stay at least 6 feet away.
“It is very important for all of us to recognize that while we have no publicly confirmed cases in Bowling Green, there most likely are cases of the virus in our community – we just don’t have confirmation yet because of limited testing,” Aspacher said. “What we can do as a community is to continue our good personal hygiene habits by washing hands frequently, if you’re sick, stay home, and practicing good social distancing.”
The city will continue to follow the guidance of the Wood County Health Department and the Ohio Department of Health, Aspacher said. As information is provided, it will be shared with the community.
Protecting public health and that of city staff is vital. Both will continue to be the guide when making decisions. The public is urged to follow the stay at home order and the recommendations by our health experts for slowing the spread of this virus, Aspacher said.
Perrysburg Mayor Tom Mackin said his office has had questions about an employee being diagnosed with coronavirus.
“We are aware of the questions that people have regarding the status of one of our employees and we understand that some of those questions come from fear and anxiety,” he said in a Thursday statement. “The city has fully cooperated with the Wood County Health Department and their inquiry into any potential exposure. We continue to be diligent in managing our staff while following the guidelines established by the governor.”
The employee who was diagnosed does not live in Wood County.
“Our employees are the backbone of our city. Please know, the city does not consider the medical status of other employees, whether diagnosed or under quarantine, to be one of public record. As always, the city must adhere to state and federal privacy laws and will not release the name of the affected employee.”
Perrysburg is following instructions from the federal government, the governor’s office, the Center for Disease Control and the Ohio Department of Health, as well as working closely with the Wood County Health Department and the Wood County Emergency Management Agency.
“Now more than ever we need to be kind and we must take care of each other. With this common enemy comes fear and anxiety, but we must remain positive and hopeful,” Mackin said.
“We must focus on the actions we can control – staying at home, practicing social distancing, checking on our neighbors, friends, and family, washing our hands and practicing safe hygiene, sharing our extra supplies with those in need, etc. All of us must take personal responsibility to try and flatten the curve so that we can protect our health care workers and first responders.”