The City of Bowling Green Parks and Recreation, in compliance with state guidelines, is able to open the following:

· Limited Restrooms in the Park, now

· Skatepark in City Park – beginning Tuesday

· Eli Joyce Softball Field – beginning Tuesday

· Bowling Green Training & Community Center – beginning June 1

· Most facility rentals – beginning June 1

All playgrounds remain closed, due to the governor's order.

For questions or more information call 419-354-6223 or visit the city’s website, www.bgohio.org.

