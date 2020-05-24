The City of Bowling Green Parks and Recreation, in compliance with state guidelines, is able to open the following:
· Limited Restrooms in the Park, now
· Skatepark in City Park – beginning Tuesday
· Eli Joyce Softball Field – beginning Tuesday
· Bowling Green Training & Community Center – beginning June 1
· Most facility rentals – beginning June 1
All playgrounds remain closed, due to the governor's order.
For questions or more information call 419-354-6223 or visit the city’s website, www.bgohio.org.