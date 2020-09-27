During their first meeting since June, the Bowling Green Parks Board last week got an update on a variety of matters, from new art to programming.
“We are doing programming within the protocols,” said Parks Director Kristin Otley. “The community center’s obviously been open for a while, shelters are open, our buildings are being rented. So pretty much everything is open in the COVID way, following all the guidelines and then our own procedures.”
Otley did note, however, that one exception, due to the pandemic, is drinking fountains.
“We’re just not going to turn water fountains on,” she said. “The water bottle fillers you can for sure use, but we’re not turning water fountains on.”
She said that on Sept. 17, a new sculpture was installed in Simpson Garden Park, created by glass artist Gail Christofferson. Christofferson also assisted with the mosaic glass piece at the community center. The new piece, which Otley said would probably be on permanent loan, is located in the Healing Garden.
“(Christofferson) used her COVID time to work on this sculpture,” Otley said. “It’s very colorful, it’s a big disc shape, really kind of a cool addition to that part of the park.
Recreation Coordinator Ivan Kovacevic told the board that a number of different programs were held in the parks over the summer, but virtually and in person, including virtual fitness and recreation programs. Some summer day camps were offered, restricted to nine attendees each, in the community center. He said the children were spaced out in the classrooms and that activities were held in the gym and outside. Obstacle course mini events were also held for the public, and the talent and art shows were held virtually, as was the 59th annual pet show.
Kovacevic said attendance at the community center “has been slower, obviously you can expect that during the summer and with what’s going on,” but those who are attending seem to be coming consistently.
Also, a movie night in City Park was held using an inflatable screen and projector acquired via COVID-19 grants from the state and the Parks and Recreation Foundation. There were about 50 attendees, a combination of people in cars and others spaced out.
“It was pretty well received,” Kovacevic said. “We’re looking at the possibility of doing that down the road.”
Natural Resources Coordinator Chris Gajewicz told the board that usually at this time of year, they’re receiving numerous calls from schools, youth groups, scouting groups and volunteer groups from Bowling Green State University about volunteering. However, due to coronavirus, that’s not the case this year. He said that some volunteers have been calling, but generally only one person at a time or groups of two.
“We’re kind of adapting to that right now,” Gajewicz said, adding later that Simpson Garden Park is “suffering the same fate. We have fewer volunteers, there’s a very small core of volunteers right now.”
However, he said they have been able to do a lot more management of non-native and invasive species in the parks.
Also at the Sept. 22 meeting, the board:
• Heard that, as planned, the older shelters at Carter Park have been torn down and removed, and that the parks have a kit for a larger shelter to be built in their place. “We are waiting on scheduling with public works because they are very generously going to put the concrete pad down,” Otley said, which could occur during the fall or sometime in the spring.
• Heard from Otley that the National Recreation and Park Association recently put out a survey concerning engagement with parks and parks usage. Among the findings was that 72% of adults are likely to vote for local political leaders who make parks and recreation funding a priority.